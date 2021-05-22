CryptoSoul Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,488.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 57.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 22nd. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 48% lower against the US dollar. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $258,533.63 and approximately $1,488.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00050432 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.73 or 0.00243775 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000732 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00008670 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00032559 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008563 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 296,064,484 coins and its circulating supply is 289,971,123 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

