Crystal Rock Capital Management Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Crystal Rock Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 1.4% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.82.

NFLX traded down $3.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $497.89. 3,322,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,710,029. The stock has a market cap of $220.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.86 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $519.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.