CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) PT Set at €30.00 by Baader Bank

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) has been given a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 46.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €49.20 ($57.88).

EVD opened at €55.70 ($65.53) on Thursday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €31.36 ($36.89) and a 52-week high of €59.20 ($69.65). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and a PE ratio of -64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €53.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is €52.50.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

