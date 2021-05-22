Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will report $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year earnings of $6.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $6.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

CFR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

In related news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $1,299,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,765 shares in the company, valued at $11,220,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,250 shares of company stock worth $5,869,603. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $122.88. 255,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.69. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.21%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

