CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at Mizuho

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $82.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.82.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $89.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.64 and its 200 day moving average is $73.07. The company has a market cap of $118.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

