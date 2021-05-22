DA Davidson Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.80.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GBCI. Stephens assumed coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $59.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.04. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $67.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,126,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,170,000 after purchasing an additional 596,232 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,736,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,305,000 after purchasing an additional 669,911 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,930,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,467,000 after acquiring an additional 128,246 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,346,000 after acquiring an additional 70,190 shares during the period. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.10%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

