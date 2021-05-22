Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danaos Corporation is a leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world’s largest liner companies. Danaos was set up by Dimitri Coustas, an experienced shipping investor who had been active in the industry. Having consistently developed sea transport services throughout its history, Danaos has forged a reputation for high-quality operational support to liner companies and other charterers throughout the world. The Company currently have a fleet of containerships aggregating TEU, making us among the largest containership charter owners in the world. We charter our containerships to a geographically diverse group of liner companies, including most of the largest ones globally. Such customers include Maersk, COSCO, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA-CGM, Neptune Orient Lines, Yang Ming, China Shipping, Norasia Container Lines Ltd, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Wan-Hai Lines and Zim Israel Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on shares of Danaos in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Danaos from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.06.

DAC traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.49. The company had a trading volume of 469,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,897. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.72. Danaos has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $68.75.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $132.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaos will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Danaos in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Danaos by 15,216.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 107,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 106,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Danaos in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

