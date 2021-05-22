Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Trading Up 2.6%

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) was up 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.16 and last traded at $23.04. Approximately 42,930 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 63,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.01% of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

