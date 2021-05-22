DeHive Price Reaches $2.82 on Major Exchanges (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $862,340.23 and $288,275.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeHive has traded 46.5% lower against the dollar. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for $2.82 or 0.00007467 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00060041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.86 or 0.00399992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.67 or 0.00192675 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003787 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.03 or 0.00848528 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 1,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,211 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars.

