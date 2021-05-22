Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Denali Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($0.99). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($1.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DNLI. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of DNLI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.90. 382,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,805. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 256.52 and a beta of 1.91. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $93.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.72.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $1,037,704.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $154,137.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,488 shares of company stock worth $9,049,526 in the last ninety days. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

