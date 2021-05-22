Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd Sells 50,000 Shares

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$70,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,198 shares in the company, valued at C$124,912.88.

Michael James Schoonderwoerd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 100,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total value of C$137,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 56,100 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$77,541.42.

On Monday, April 5th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 91,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total value of C$139,603.10.

On Thursday, April 1st, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 150,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.46, for a total value of C$218,580.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,200 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$69,276.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 180,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$247,500.00.

Shares of DML traded down C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,931,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,472. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 12.96 and a quick ratio of 12.71. Denison Mines Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DML. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1.70 price objective on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.15 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cormark boosted their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

