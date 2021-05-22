Dennis Degner Sells 41,680 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Stock

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Range Resources stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.08. 5,249,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,669,897. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Range Resources by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 401,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Range Resources by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 69,562 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.11.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

