Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Price Target to $104.00

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.21% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MXIM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.92.
Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $98.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1-year low of $55.31 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.04.
In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $327,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,768 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.
Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.
