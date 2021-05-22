Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Price Target to $104.00

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MXIM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $98.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1-year low of $55.31 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.04.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $327,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,768 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

