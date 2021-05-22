Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $23.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Macy’s has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Get Macy's alerts:

NYSE:M traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,756,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,297,691. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Macy’s will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. Also, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Macy’s by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 147,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $70,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.