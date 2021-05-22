Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $23.00

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Macy’s has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NYSE:M traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,756,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,297,691. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Macy’s will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. Also, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Macy’s by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 147,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $70,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Macy`s (NYSE:M)

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit