Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – US Capital Advisors issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Devon Energy in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.64.

NYSE DVN opened at $25.35 on Thursday. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

