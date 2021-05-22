DEXTools 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.73 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 22nd. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 41.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $31.64 million and $1.73 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEXTools coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000825 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00065752 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00017809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $353.87 or 0.00921221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00091955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,728,840 coins and its circulating supply is 99,810,767 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

