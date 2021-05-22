Diageo (LON:DGE) Given Buy Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DGE. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,250 ($42.46) to GBX 3,540 ($46.25) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,640 ($47.56) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,442.33 ($44.97).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,377.50 ($44.13) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £79.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.36. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,404.50 ($44.48). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,226.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,013.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 270 shares of company stock valued at $852,288.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

