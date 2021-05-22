Diamond Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.66 Million (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.41 or 0.00006404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. Diamond has a market capitalization of $8.66 million and $14,471.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 116.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00078844 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,599,054 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

