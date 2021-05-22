Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,073,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $84,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 472,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 421,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after buying an additional 57,097 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 791,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.97.

BKR stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

