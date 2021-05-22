Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of AutoZone worth $85,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,486.05.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,460.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,472.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1,271.54. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,074.45 and a 52-week high of $1,542.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

