Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $84.02 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,990,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,285 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Exelon worth $84,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,983 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,084,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,029,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,556,000 after acquiring an additional 723,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,770,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,828,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,509,000 after acquiring an additional 151,092 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

EXC stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

