Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu Sells 2,039 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $146,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,739,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diodes alerts:

On Friday, May 21st, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,500 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $637,500.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $1,068,963.45.

On Monday, March 22nd, Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,799,600.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 40,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $3,486,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.46. The company had a trading volume of 334,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,432. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.93. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.07 million. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Diodes’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,804,000 after purchasing an additional 256,658 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 993,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,358,000 after purchasing an additional 307,562 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,319,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 803,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,187,000 after purchasing an additional 142,318 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,365,000 after buying an additional 32,833 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIOD. Truist lifted their price target on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.