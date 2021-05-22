Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu Sells 2,039 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $146,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,739,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 21st, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,500 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $637,500.00.
- On Friday, May 14th, Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $1,068,963.45.
- On Monday, March 22nd, Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,799,600.00.
- On Friday, March 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 40,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $3,486,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.46. The company had a trading volume of 334,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,432. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.93. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $91.02.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,804,000 after purchasing an additional 256,658 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 993,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,358,000 after purchasing an additional 307,562 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,319,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 803,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,187,000 after purchasing an additional 142,318 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,365,000 after buying an additional 32,833 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have issued reports on DIOD. Truist lifted their price target on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.
Diodes Company Profile
Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.
