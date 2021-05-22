Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Down 8.5%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB)’s share price fell 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $71.37 and last traded at $71.37. 306 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 34,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.98.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Discovery comprises about 3.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

