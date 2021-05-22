DMM: Governance Trading Up 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. One DMM: Governance coin can now be bought for about $0.0715 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded up 15.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,236 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,730 coins. The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

