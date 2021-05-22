DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Purchased by Midwest Wealth Management Inc.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 685.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,483,000 after buying an additional 3,407,857 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $208,802,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $56,315,000. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.63. The company had a trading volume of 15,175,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,838,396. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average is $55.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DKNG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.12.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,446,680.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

