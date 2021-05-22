Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

DREUF opened at $11.38 on Thursday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $11.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

