DREP (DREP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27.62 Million

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One DREP coin can now be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DREP has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. DREP has a market cap of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DREP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00063220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003188 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00018536 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.41 or 0.00909514 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00088878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,851.64 or 0.07487035 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.