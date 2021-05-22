E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €12.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EOAN. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) price target on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.90 ($12.82).

E.On stock opened at €10.18 ($11.98) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €10.15 and a 200-day moving average of €9.24. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

