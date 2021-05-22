Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $1,045,205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 624.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,754,000 after purchasing an additional 780,239 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 489,453 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,233,000 after purchasing an additional 349,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 338.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,943,000 after buying an additional 307,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.43. 1,790,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,535. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $77.06 and a 12-month high of $149.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,166,751. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.