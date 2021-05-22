Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 46,101 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,101 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,114.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 24,315 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $837,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

HOG stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.75, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.53.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.