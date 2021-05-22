Elemental Royalties (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 13,099 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 18,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.18.

About Elemental Royalties (OTCMKTS:ELEMF)

Elemental Royalties Corp. operates as a gold focused royalty company. The company has a portfolio of five royalties over producing assets in Burkina Faso, Chile, Mexico, Kenya, and Western Australia. Elemental Royalties Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Elemental Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elemental Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.