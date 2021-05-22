Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $199.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,579,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,565. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.65 and a 200 day moving average of $181.08. The stock has a market cap of $191.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,215 shares of company stock valued at $46,849,109 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

