Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Decreased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,215 shares of company stock worth $46,849,109 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.88. 2,579,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,895,648. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.08. The firm has a market cap of $191.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

