Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) will post sales of $9.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.17 million to $10.58 million. Elys Game Technology posted sales of $10.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full year sales of $44.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.59 million to $45.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $53.59 million, with estimates ranging from $52.77 million to $54.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Elys Game Technology.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.58 million for the quarter. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 11.14%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology from $6.78 to $6.69 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELYS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,934,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 117.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 17,618 shares during the period. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELYS stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.47 million and a P/E ratio of -7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.51. Elys Game Technology has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $8.28.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elys Game Technology (ELYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.