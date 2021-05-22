Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178 shares, compared to its average volume of 634. Embracer Group AB has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $35.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average of $25.13.
Embracer Group AB (publ) Company Profile
