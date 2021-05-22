Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178 shares, compared to its average volume of 634. Embracer Group AB has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $35.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average of $25.13.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

