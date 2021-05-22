Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,183,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 528,408 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.53% of Emerson Electric worth $287,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $3,961,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $93.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,421,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,399. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $96.90. The stock has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.48 and a 200 day moving average of $85.14.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

