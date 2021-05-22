Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 691,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,262 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.12% of Emerson Electric worth $62,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 44,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,421,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,197. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.14. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $96.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

