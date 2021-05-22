Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 46.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $93.65. 2,421,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,197. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.48 and a 200-day moving average of $85.14. The stock has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $96.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

