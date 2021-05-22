Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.700-1.724 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.77 million-$618.55 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.69 million.Endava also updated its Q4 guidance to GBP0.34-0.36 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Endava from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.38. The company had a trading volume of 195,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,593. Endava has a twelve month low of $43.52 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.05.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endava will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

