Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

ERF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.86.

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $6.06 on Thursday. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 3.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $228.06 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Enerplus will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Enerplus by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

