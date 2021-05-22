EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.300-1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $813.50 million-$813.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $800.95 million.EnerSys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.490-4.490 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $92.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.66. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.96%.

Separately, Northcoast Research began coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. EnerSys has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.00.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

