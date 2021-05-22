Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eneti from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NETI stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.01. The company had a trading volume of 101,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,772. Eneti has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $25.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.14.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $3.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eneti in the first quarter worth $1,339,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Eneti in the first quarter worth $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eneti in the first quarter worth $2,614,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Eneti in the first quarter worth $287,000.

Eneti Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels.

