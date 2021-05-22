Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €17.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.20 ($16.71) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.30 ($18.00) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €14.98 ($17.63).

EPA ENGI opened at €13.14 ($15.46) on Tuesday. Engie has a 12 month low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 12 month high of €15.16 ($17.84). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.46.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

