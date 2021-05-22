Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,518 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Lamb Weston worth $19,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 303.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LW. TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $80.24 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.72 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.12 and a 200-day moving average of $77.53.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.60%.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

