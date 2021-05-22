Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $17.77 Million Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,273 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $17,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 108,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 378,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 63,273 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth approximately $2,949,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 91,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 44,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 58,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.98. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $27.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NLOK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.