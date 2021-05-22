Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Equillium, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Equillium in a report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equillium’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

EQ opened at $6.33 on Friday. Equillium has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 17.91 and a quick ratio of 17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equillium by 28.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,868,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,512,000 after acquiring an additional 629,123 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Equillium during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equillium by 99.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equillium by 413.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 50,736 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equillium by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 47,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

