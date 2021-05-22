ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.4% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $12.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,294.13. 2,031,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,549. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,277.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1,982.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

