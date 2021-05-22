EvenCoin Price Reaches $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 36.7% against the dollar. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $94,720.94 and approximately $144,149.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00106923 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001858 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000079 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $279.01 or 0.00732288 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000064 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

