EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $29.74, but opened at $29.14. EverQuote shares last traded at $29.12, with a volume of 2,582 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 6,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $310,054.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $715,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,146.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,424 shares of company stock worth $3,311,177 in the last three months. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on EVER. Raymond James reduced their target price on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on EverQuote from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.43.

The stock has a market cap of $814.10 million, a PE ratio of -92.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.62.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 531,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 91,926 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

