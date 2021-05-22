Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Excellon Resources, Inc. is a mineral resource company. It principally produces silver, lead and zinc. Excellon Resources, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

EXN opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. Excellon Resources has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.03 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Excellon Resources will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Excellon Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in Excellon Resources by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Excellon Resources by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 530,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 53,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Excellon Resources by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 653,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 140,640 shares in the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

